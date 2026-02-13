'Kartik Aaryan is extremely lucky,' says Prashant Narayanan

Narayanan, best known for Murder 2, said he liked Aaryan's earlier work in Pyaar Ka Punchnama but found his recent movies—Tu Meri Main Tera and Chandu Champion—disappointing. He argued that these films just don't measure up, even if they make money.

Actor laments decline in quality of Indian cinema

Narayanan also took a dig at current movie trends, saying audiences are starting to laugh at actors who don't connect emotionally.

He urged stars to care more about quality than profits, adding, "taste of Indian cinema is going down."

For reference: Tu Meri Main Tera and Chandu Champion both underperformed compared to their budgets, while Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 was a big hit.