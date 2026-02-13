'Kartik Aaryan is extremely lucky,' says Prashant Narayanan
Veteran actor Prashant Narayanan didn't hold back in a recent chat, calling Kartik Aaryan "one of the most terrible actors that we have over here" and describing him as "extremely lucky."
He also called Aaryan "non-communicative" and dismissed his latest films as not worth watching.
Narayanan's take on Aaryan's film choices
Narayanan, best known for Murder 2, said he liked Aaryan's earlier work in Pyaar Ka Punchnama but found his recent movies—Tu Meri Main Tera and Chandu Champion—disappointing.
He argued that these films just don't measure up, even if they make money.
Actor laments decline in quality of Indian cinema
Narayanan also took a dig at current movie trends, saying audiences are starting to laugh at actors who don't connect emotionally.
He urged stars to care more about quality than profits, adding, "taste of Indian cinema is going down."
For reference: Tu Meri Main Tera and Chandu Champion both underperformed compared to their budgets, while Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 was a big hit.