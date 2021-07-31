Kartik's 'Freddy' shoot begins tomorrow, film might get direct-to-digital release

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Jul 31, 2021, 11:16 pm

Kartik Aaryan will commence shoot for dark romantic thriller 'Freddy'

Kartik Aaryan will begin shooting for his upcoming dark romantic thriller Freddy on August 1 in Mumbai. The Shashanka Ghosh directorial will be produced by Ekta Kapoor in collaboration with Jay Shewakramani. While the news has been confirmed by the makers, a recent report also suggested that the film might get a digital release as apparently "the subject is meant for the digital medium."

Details

'I crave to explore different facades of entertainment,' said Aaryan

Speaking about the project, the Luka Chuppi actor said, "As an actor, I crave to explore different facades of entertainment and with Freddy, I'm venturing into an uncharted territory which is both exciting and intriguing." "Couldn't have asked for a better team," he concluded. Praising Aaryan's choice of subjects, Kapoor said she was "excited" to take viewers into a "dark, delicious world."

Quote

Aaryan will be wrapping up the film in 35 days

Ghosh, who has previously worked with Kapoor in Veere Di Wedding, said Freddy will give viewers the "best thrilling cinematic experience." Producer Shewakramani added, "It is the first time I am collaborating with Ekta and Kartik...and for it to be on a script like this, makes it all the more exciting!" Reports suggest Aaryan will be wrapping up Freddy in about 35 days.

Probability

'Big screen audience might not accept experimental cinema like 'Freddy''

A Bollywood Hungama report quoted an anonymous source to state that makers were employing "complex screenplay techniques" to explore the different nuances of the "edge-of-the-seat romantic thriller." "The entire team, including Kartik, Ekta, and Shashanka feel that the subject is meant for the digital medium. In the pandemic times, experimental cinema might not get acceptance from audience on the big screen," the source noted.

Information

Nothing about the primary cast, additional crew is known yet

Although production is to begin in just a day, nothing has been revealed about Freddy's primary cast or other crew members. Notably, pre-production for the movie was underway the last three months and Ghosh had taken over the mantle from Ajay Bahl. While Aaryan will be juggling between Freddy and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, he also has Dhamaka and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo's remake in his kitty.