Karunas directs and stars in 'Youth' on Netflix April 16
Entertainment
Ken Karunas's coming-of-age Tamil film Youth, which he both directed and stars in, is landing on Netflix from April 16, 2026.
Already out in theaters since March, the movie will stream in multiple languages and marks Karunas's transition into directing and leading a film.
'Youth' ₹6cr budget earned over ₹40cr
Made on a ₹6 crore budget but earning over ₹40 crore within 15 days, Youth struck a chord with audiences.
Set in 2014 Chennai, it follows Praveen (Ken Karunas) as he navigates college pressures and family expectations.
The soundtrack is by GV Prakash Kumar, who supported the project closely, even waiving his fee because of his bond with the Karunas family.