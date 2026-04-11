Karunas directs and stars in 'Youth' on Netflix April 16

'Youth' ₹6cr budget earned over ₹40cr

Made on a ₹6 crore budget but earning over ₹40 crore within 15 days, Youth struck a chord with audiences.

Set in 2014 Chennai, it follows Praveen (Ken Karunas) as he navigates college pressures and family expectations.

The soundtrack is by GV Prakash Kumar, who supported the project closely, even waiving his fee because of his bond with the Karunas family.