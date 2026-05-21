Suriya's 'Karuppu' remains strong; crosses ₹175cr globally

Suriya 's latest fantasy action drama, Karuppu, is continuing its impressive box office run. The film, which also stars Trisha Krishnan in a pivotal role, has been well-received by audiences in major markets. Per Sacnilk, the movie has now crossed the ₹175 crore mark globally.

Domestic earnings 'Karuppu' collected ₹10.3 crore net in India on Wednesday On its sixth day, Karuppu collected ₹10.3 crore net in India, a drop of 19.2% from the ₹12.75 crore net earned on Day 5. The film was screened in 6,194 shows across the country on Wednesday with encouraging occupancy for evening and night shows. With these earnings, Karuppu has now collected a total of ₹105.35 crore net in India, taking its domestic gross to ₹121.96 crore.

Global reach International gross collection stands at ₹54 crore Karuppu also added ₹3 crore from overseas markets on Day 6, taking its international gross to ₹54 crore. This has pushed the worldwide gross collection to ₹175.96 crore. The Tamil version of the film was the biggest contributor on Day 6, earning ₹8.55 crore net from 4,429 shows with around 35% occupancy. The Telugu version earned ₹1.75 crore net from 1,765 shows with an occupancy of 22%.

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