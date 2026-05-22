Suriya's 'Karuppu' dominates; enters ₹200cr club in 7 days
What's the story
Suriya's latest release, Karuppu, directed by RJ Balaji, has taken the box office by storm. The action-comedy fantasy film also stars Trisha Krishnan and Natty Natraj, among others. It has crossed ₹207cr at the global box office within just seven days of its release, as per the makers. This makes it Suriya's first film to enter the ₹200cr club within a week.
Record-breaking success
'Karuppu' surpasses Suriya's previous box office records in Kerala
The film has reportedly surpassed Suriya's previous box office records in Kerala. Trade analysts believe that the collections will continue to increase in the coming days due to positive word-of-mouth and support from family audiences. The movie's plot revolves around a corrupt court filled with crimes and injustices, where a poor man from Kerala seeks justice, leading to divine intervention. Sacnilk data puts its worldwide gross haul at ₹188.82cr, stating Karuppu earned ₹8.1cr net in India on Thursday.
Future endeavors
Meanwhile, here's what to expect from Suriya
In the wake of Karuppu's success, Suriya is now focusing on his next project, Viswanathan and Sons. Directed by Venky Atluri, known for Vaathi and Lucky Baskhar, this film is scheduled to release in July. After this, he will collaborate with Jithu Madhavan of Malayalam blockbuster Aavesham fame. The success of Karuppu has raised expectations for Suriya's future projects among fans and trade circles alike.