'Karuppu' delayed to 2026; 1st song to release on Diwali Entertainment Oct 13, 2025

Suriya's much-awaited film Karuppu, directed by RJ Balaji, won't be hitting theaters this Diwali as planned—post-production delays have moved its release to 2026.

Still, there's a silver lining: Balaji has promised fans that the first song will drop during Diwali as a special treat.