Next Article
'Karuppu' delayed to 2026; 1st song to release on Diwali
Entertainment
Suriya's much-awaited film Karuppu, directed by RJ Balaji, won't be hitting theaters this Diwali as planned—post-production delays have moved its release to 2026.
Still, there's a silver lining: Balaji has promised fans that the first song will drop during Diwali as a special treat.
Cast and crew of the film
Set in a rural village, Karuppu dives into traditional beliefs and local deity worship.
The cast includes Trisha, Indrans, Natty, Anagha, Maya Ravi, and Swasika.
G.K. Vishnu is handling cinematography and Sai Abhayankar is on music duty for this ensemble project.