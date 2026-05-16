Where to watch Suriya-Trisha's 'Karuppu' after theatrical run

The highly anticipated film Karuppu , starring Suriya and Trisha Krishnan, finally hit theaters on Friday after overcoming unexpected release-day hurdles. The movie was originally slated for a May 14 release with special early morning shows across Tamil Nadu. However, several screenings were abruptly canceled due to financial issues. After several discussions and delays, the producers resolved the problem, allowing the film to start screening from morning shows on May 15.

OTT release When will the film hit OTT? Fans are eagerly looking forward to the movie's digital premiere. According to Filmibeat, Netflix has acquired the digital streaming rights of the actioner. Although there is no official confirmation yet, sources suggest that the film could be available on OTT around four weeks after its theatrical release. Initially, Amazon Prime Video was rumored to be associated with the project, but recent reports indicate otherwise.

Release day chaos Release-day confusion and audience reactions The sudden cancellation of shows left both audiences and theater owners confused on the release day. Many fans took to social media to express their dismay and shock over the unexpected turn of events. The movie finally premiered on Friday, with Suriya receiving acclaim for his dual roles as Saravanan and Karuppuswamy.

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