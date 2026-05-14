'Karuppu' release marred by unauthorized screenings and leaked scenes
Entertainment
The new film Karuppu, starring Suriya and Trisha Krishnan, ran into trouble on release day (May 14, 2026) with canceled shows due to financial issues.
To make things worse, some theaters in North India held unauthorized screenings using illegally activated codes, and parts of the movie were leaked online, circulating across social media.
Dream Warrior Pictures warns, Balaji apologizes
Dream Warrior Pictures is taking the leaks seriously, warning that sharing or downloading the pirated content could lead to legal trouble under copyright laws.
Director RJ Balaji reached out to fans with an apology: RJ Balaji posted a video message to fans, broke down in theaters, and apologized for the situation.
The team remains hopeful for a proper global release once things are resolved.