'Karuppu' shows canceled on release day, Balaji apologizes, promises refunds

Salmaan and Shivan support 'Karuppu'

After Balaji's heartfelt video, support poured in from all corners.

Dulquer Salmaan left an encouraging comment ("All will be good brother !! with you always ! (sic)") while director Vignesh Shivan shared the video on his Instagram Stories with a hopeful message: "The love for you and the movie will remain unchanged! My bro! This tears will change to happy tears in a matter of few hours bro! Love you we are all with you! (sic)."

The film itself follows a father-daughter duo fighting for justice.