'Karuppu' shows canceled on release day, Balaji apologizes, promises refunds
Karuppu, the new film starring Suriya and Trisha Krishnan, hit a snag on release day with several shows getting canceled.
RJ Balaji, who directs and stars in the movie, quickly apologized to fans on Instagram for the mess-up, promised refunds, and said he hoped screenings would start by evening.
Salmaan and Shivan support 'Karuppu'
After Balaji's heartfelt video, support poured in from all corners.
Dulquer Salmaan left an encouraging comment ("All will be good brother !! with you always ! (sic)") while director Vignesh Shivan shared the video on his Instagram Stories with a hopeful message: "The love for you and the movie will remain unchanged! My bro! This tears will change to happy tears in a matter of few hours bro! Love you we are all with you! (sic)."
The film itself follows a father-daughter duo fighting for justice.