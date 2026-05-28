'Karuppu' was to be Vijay's last film?

RJ Balaji, the director of the recently released Tamil film Karuppu , revealed that it was initially intended to be actor-turned-politician Vijay 's last movie before he began his political career. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Balaji said they had several meetings discussing this possibility. However, Vijay eventually opted out of the project for reasons he felt were justified, which led to Suriya taking on the role.

Director's perspective 'Since it was supposed to be his last film...' Balaji said, "I narrated this film first to Vijay sir. This was supposed to be his last film." "Since it was supposed to be his last film, there were a lot of things that he had to consider." Vijay had another option with director H Vinoth (who helmed Jana Nayagan). The superstar eventually called Balaji and mentioned certain reasons to turn down the project, which he felt "were justified."

Gratitude expressed Vijay's feedback improved the script Despite Vijay's decision not to do Karuppu, Balaji said the actor's feedback improved his script. "That's why I thanked him in the opening credits. After listening to my narration, he asked me the right questions, and those questions made my script better." He also revealed that Vijay, now Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, personally reached out to and congratulated the team after Karuppu's release.

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