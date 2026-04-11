Kashyap and Thakur say Bollywood praises only box office hits Entertainment Apr 11, 2026

Anurag Kashyap isn't happy with how Bollywood only celebrates movies after they become box-office hits.

While promoting his new film Dacoit, he shared that even though he often supports other films, his own work rarely gets the same love.

Mrunal Thakur agreed, saying genuine appreciation in the industry is rare, while real appreciation mostly goes to commercial successes.