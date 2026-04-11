Kashyap and Thakur say Bollywood praises only box office hits
Entertainment
Anurag Kashyap isn't happy with how Bollywood only celebrates movies after they become box-office hits.
While promoting his new film Dacoit, he shared that even though he often supports other films, his own work rarely gets the same love.
Mrunal Thakur agreed, saying genuine appreciation in the industry is rare, while real appreciation mostly goes to commercial successes.
Kashyap's 'Dacoit' opens to mixed reviews
Kashyap keeps championing films he believes in, recently praising Anil Kapoor's Subedaar and Ranveer Singh's dedication in Lootera, even if Lootera didn't get much attention.
As for Dacoit, which just released on April 10 and marks his Telugu debut alongside Adivi Sesh and Thakur, reviews have been mixed and box-office numbers are slow.