Anurag Kashyap explains why 'Kennedy' Cannes premiere went wrong

Kashyap explained that Kennedy was part of the Midnight Screenings section at Cannes, which typically attracts a more enthusiastic audience.

"Whatever the video might say about the standing ovation, which is a regular thing at Cannes. Every film gets it. Some films get it more, some films get it less."

However, his main concern was the film's sound quality in the theater, as he described Kennedy as being structured like an opera and immediately sensed something was off.