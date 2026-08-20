Kashyap's 'Bandar' with Deol explores #MeTooForMen on ZEE5 Aug 28
Entertainment
Anurag Kashyap's film, Bandar, streams on ZEE5 from August 28, 2026.
Starring Bobby Deol, the story dives into the #MeTooForMen conversation, following a man whose life unravels after an allegation and the chaos that follows when public opinion overshadows facts.
Deol called 'Bandar' role challenging, liberating
Bobby Deol said, "Playing this role was both challenging and liberating, and I thoroughly enjoyed every moment of it."
The director hopes Bandar gets people thinking about how society views male victims, praising Deol for bringing a vulnerability and intensity that the role demanded.
With its universal themes, this one's aiming to spark some important conversations.