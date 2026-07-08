Kate Middleton completes Three Peaks for Royal Marsden cancer charity Entertainment Jul 08, 2026

After finishing the National Three Peaks Challenge, climbing the highest mountains in England, Scotland, and Wales all within 24 hours, Kate Middleton braved heavy rain to raise money for The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.

She shared that what really kept her going was the team spirit and remembering why she was doing it.

As she put it, she focused on "making time during the walk to meet people and enjoy the journey, rather than just quickly getting to the top."