Kate Winslet to headline Netflix series 'The Unheard'
What's the story
Oscar-winning actor Kate Winslet will headline a new five-part limited series, The Unheard, on Netflix. The show comes from the creative minds behind the globally acclaimed drama Adolescence. Announced at the Edinburgh TV Festival, it marks Winslet's first major foray into Netflix drama series territory. The story revolves around two sisters who go on the run after "an act of vengeance goes wrong."
Plot details
What is the story of 'The Unheard'?
The Unheard is described as a "Thelma & Louise"-style vengeance drama, indicating a narrative centered on sisterhood, crime, and the repercussions of taking justice into one's own hands.
The series will delve into what drove the sisters to their extreme actions and whether they ever intended to evade capture.
Maxine Peake (Say Nothing) will also star in the show.
Production details
Production and release details
Mounia Akl will direct The Unheard, with Jack Thorne writing and executive producing alongside Winslet.
The five-episode limited series is set to begin production next year. Netflix has yet to announce a release schedule.
It is produced by Warp Films, Matriarch Productions, and Plan B, the same companies behind Adolescence.
Executive producers include Mark Herbert and Emily Feller for Warp Films; Hannah Walters and Stephen Graham for Matriarch Productions; and Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, and Nina Wolarsky for Plan B.