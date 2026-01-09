Fan-favorite Kathryn Hahn might play Mother Gothel in Disney's 'Tangled' 

Kathryn Hahn is reportedly in talks to join the cast of Disney 's live-action adaptation of Tangled as Mother Gothel, as first reported by Deadline. The character is the main antagonist of the 2010 animated film, known for her manipulative and youth-obsessed personality. This news comes after the banner confirmed that Teagan Croft and Milo Manheim will star as Rapunzel and Flynn Rider, respectively. While the leads' announcement surprised netizens, social media users have long dream-cast Hahn as Gothel .

Fan reactions Hahn's casting sparked excitement among fans The news of Hahn's potential casting has been met with enthusiasm from fans. On Reddit, one user wrote, "I mean.... Yeah. That's basically a perfect choice." Another user echoed this sentiment, stating, "Damn, that's actually a great casting choice." However, some expressed concern about typecasting because Hahn recently played a witch in Marvel's Agatha All Along.

Career highlights Hahn's previous roles and nominations Back in December 2024, the actor was asked about the fan casting, to which Hahn had been cryptic but not dismissive, saying, "I'm really good at karaoke." Hahn is a four-time Emmy nominee, with nominations for supporting actress comedy in Apple TV/Lionsgate's The Studio, Lead Actress in Anthology or Limited Series or Movie for Tiny Beautiful Things, Supporting Actress for Limited Anthology Series or Movie for WandaVision, and Supporting Actress Comedy Series for Transparent.