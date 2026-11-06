KATSEYE postpones Chicago and Minneapolis shows after Skiendiel's concussion
Entertainment
KATSEYE has hit pause on its Chicago and Minneapolis shows after Megan Skiendiel suffered a concussion.
The Chicago concert was set for November 5 at United Center, and Minneapolis for November 7 at Target Center; both are now postponed while Megan recovers.
KATSEYE tickets valid or refundable
If you already bought tickets, you are covered: tickets will be valid for the new dates once they are announced, or you can get a refund if you cannot make it.
This is not the first health hiccup on its Wildworld Tour; earlier this week, its Detroit show was also postponed citing Megan's condition.
Despite these setbacks, the band is still keeping the tour going with all five members when possible.