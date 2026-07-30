'Kaun Banega Crorepati' sponsorships now 80% of ad revenue
Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) is switching up its ad game: sponsorships now bring in around 80% of the show's ad revenue, compared to about 50% four years ago.
Brands are going for custom integrations instead of old-school ad slots, making KBC a favorite for advertisers who want their name woven right into the show.
Banking leads 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' sponsors
Sony has already signed more than 20 sponsors for KBC's new season, including big names like Google Gemini and ReNew from tech and clean energy.
Akshay Agarwal from Sony says marquee shows like KBC attract brands looking for personalized solutions.
Banking and finance companies lead the sponsor pack, followed by auto, e-commerce, and tech firms.
Most of the ad inventory is already sold out, with cross-platform campaigns on TV and digital becoming a huge part of Sony's deals, even as they tackle challenges like lower FMCG spending and ratings issues.