Kaur denies plastic surgery, says changes are due to aging
Entertainment
Avneet Kaur is setting the record straight: she hasn't had plastic surgery.
The actor told Pinkvilla that any changes in her look are just part of getting older: "Everyone grows up, and our features change a little as we grow older."
She made it clear her eyes, nose, and features are the same as always.
Kaur: no fillers, prefers facials
Avneet shared that she's all about natural skincare (no fillers involved).
"I don't get fillers, but I do get facials, and I definitely take care of my skin," she said.
Having started acting young, she's seen herself change on screen over the years but embraces it all.
Despite public scrutiny, Avneet is focused on her film and OTT career and staying true to herself.