Kaur denies plastic surgery, says changes are due to aging

Kaur: no fillers, prefers facials

Avneet shared that she's all about natural skincare (no fillers involved).

"I don't get fillers, but I do get facials, and I definitely take care of my skin," she said.

Having started acting young, she's seen herself change on screen over the years but embraces it all.

Despite public scrutiny, Avneet is focused on her film and OTT career and staying true to herself.