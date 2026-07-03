Kaur's Mumbai apartment video misinterpreted as rain, clarified burst pipe

Kaur's clarification curbed misinformation

Social media quickly jumped to blame the rains, but Ashnoor's update helped stop the spread of misinformation.

One user summed it up nicely: "It wasn't rainwater; Ashyy already clarified that it happened because of a pipe burst since she lives on the top floor. Get your facts right before posting news."

Her response is a good reminder to double-check details before sharing online.