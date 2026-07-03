Kaur's Mumbai apartment video misinterpreted as rain, clarified burst pipe
Entertainment
Ashnoor Kaur shared a video of water pouring into her fourth-floor apartment during Mumbai's heavy rains, leaving followers puzzled about how rain could reach so high.
A few hours later, she set the record straight: it wasn't monsoon flooding, just a burst pipe in her building.
Kaur's clarification curbed misinformation
Social media quickly jumped to blame the rains, but Ashnoor's update helped stop the spread of misinformation.
One user summed it up nicely: "It wasn't rainwater; Ashyy already clarified that it happened because of a pipe burst since she lives on the top floor. Get your facts right before posting news."
Her response is a good reminder to double-check details before sharing online.