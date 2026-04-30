Kaushal to start 6 month 'Mahavatar' prep from June 2026

Kaushik to design Kaushal's 'Mahavatar' training

Director Amar Kaushik is personally crafting Vicky's training plan to help him fully embody the role.

Vicky's clearing his schedule for Mahavatar, making it his only project in 2027.

Talks are on with Harnaaz Sandhu to join as the role, promising a fresh on-screen pairing.

Mark your calendars: Mahavatar wraps December 2027 and is shaping up to be a major moment in Vicky's career.