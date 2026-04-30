Kaushal to start 6 month 'Mahavatar' prep from June 2026
Entertainment
Vicky Kaushal is set to play Chiranjeevi Parashurama in Amar Kaushik's much-awaited film Mahavatar, with filming kicking off in January 2027.
Before cameras roll, Vicky will dive into six months of intense prep starting June 2026 (think physical transformation and deep-dive acting workshops) to really get into character after wrapping up Love And War.
Kaushik to design Kaushal's 'Mahavatar' training
Director Amar Kaushik is personally crafting Vicky's training plan to help him fully embody the role.
Vicky's clearing his schedule for Mahavatar, making it his only project in 2027.
Talks are on with Harnaaz Sandhu to join as the role, promising a fresh on-screen pairing.
Mark your calendars: Mahavatar wraps December 2027 and is shaping up to be a major moment in Vicky's career.