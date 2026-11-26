Kaushik confirms 'Bhediya 2' in fun social video featuring Dhawan
Director Amar Kaushik just confirmed Bhediya 2 with a fun social media video, where Varun Dhawan's werewolf character jokes about the long wait for the sequel.
The news drops a day after the original film marked its fourth anniversary.
'Bhediya' joined Maddock's horror comedy universe
The first Bhediya, starring Varun and Kriti Sanon, was a big part of Maddock's Horror Comedy Universe, joining hits like Stree and Munjya.
It followed a contractor who turns into a werewolf in Arunachal Pradesh and earned ₹89.97 crore worldwide.
Fans loved its unique mix of laughs, scares, and memorable performances.