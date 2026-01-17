Kavin and Sandy Master team up for 'The Boys Are Back'
Entertainment
Bigg Boss Tamil season 3 buddies Kavin and Sandy Master just announced they're reuniting for a new Tamil film, The Boys Are Back.
They dropped the news while visiting the Bigg Boss Tamil season 9 house on Pongal, bringing some nostalgia for fans who loved their on-screen friendship.
Why does this matter?
Both Kavin and Sandy have been busy lately—Kavin starred in the hit thriller Mask (now streaming on ZEE5) and is leading a quirky rom-com called Kavin 09. Sandy made waves as a villain in Lokah: Chapter 1.
Their new film isn't just another project; it's a fun comeback for two fan-favorites whose friendship started in reality TV and who are now reuniting on screen.