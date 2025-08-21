Next Article
Kavin-Preethi's 'Kiss' to hit theaters on September 19
Heads up, movie fans! "Kiss," a new romantic comedy starring Kavin and Preethi Asrani, arrives in cinemas on September 19.
It's the directorial debut of popular choreographer Sathish Krishnan and is already getting noticed for its soundtrack by Jen Martin—the song "Thirudi" sung by Anirudh has been very well received by fans.
'Kiss' is a key project for both leads
This release is a key moment for Kavin as he looks to bounce back after mixed reviews for his last two films. He's currently filming "Mask," produced by Vetrimaaran and set for release next year.
Preethi Asrani is also on a roll after receiving accolades for "Ayodhi" and has another project, "Killer," coming up soon.
The teaser hints at plenty of romance and vibrant chemistry between the leads.