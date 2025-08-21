Kavin-Preethi's 'Kiss' to hit theaters on September 19

'Kiss' is a key project for both leads

This release is a key moment for Kavin as he looks to bounce back after mixed reviews for his last two films. He's currently filming "Mask," produced by Vetrimaaran and set for release next year.

Preethi Asrani is also on a roll after receiving accolades for "Ayodhi" and has another project, "Killer," coming up soon.

The teaser hints at plenty of romance and vibrant chemistry between the leads.