Kay Kay Menon's 'Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya' gets premiere date

Show's inception

Co-creators on the journey of 'Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya'

Sarkar and Saxena, co-creators and executive producers of Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya, shared their thoughts on the show's journey. They said it started with a simple idea: "to tell a story about a school that appears to be failing but is held together by people who continue to show up and try." "The series explores the comedy, absurdity, and everyday challenges of life inside a dysfunctional school while also celebrating the resilience of teachers and students who refuse to give up."