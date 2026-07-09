Kay Kay Menon's 'Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya' gets premiere date
What's the story
The much-awaited Hindi series Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya, starring Kay Kay Menon in the lead role, will premiere on Prime Video on July 24. The seven-episode comedy-drama features Menon as a headmaster trying to revive an underperforming school with a quirky team of teachers. The series is directed by Himank Gaur and created and executive produced by Biswapati Sarkar and Sameer Saxena under Posham Pa Pictures.
Ensemble cast
Menon leads an ensemble cast in the series
In Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya, Menon plays Gyaneshwar Tripathi, a relaxed headmaster whose quest for a government-sponsored training program in Cambridge sparks an unexpected change. The show also stars Archana Puran Singh, Naveen Kasturia, Prasanna Bisht, Abhimanyu Singh, Deven Bhojani, Ajitesh Gupta, and Annapurna Soni.
Twitter Post
Here's the new teaser
Sabhi bade-bade log issi school se pass karke apne ghar jaate hai 🥰#AdarshBaalVidyalayaOnPrime, New Series, July 24@PoshamPa_P @EightyPackAbs @ChhotaThalaiva @himankgaur @kaykaymenon02 @nouwwwin @prasanna_bisht #ArchanaPuranSingh #AbhimanyuSingh @GolOpinions @Saurabh_Khanna… pic.twitter.com/L8xIWqg6YB— prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) July 9, 2026
Series theme
Story of a relaxed headmaster and his school
The series delves into the challenges faced by Tripathi as he tries to turn around one of the city's most underperforming schools. The story is filled with unruly classrooms, scarce resources, indifferent parents, and administrative hurdles. Nikhil Madhok, director and head of originals at Prime Video India, said Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya is "a warm, spirited comedy about the chaos and contradictions of a system beautifully held together by the sheer perseverance of its people."
Show's inception
Co-creators on the journey of 'Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya'
Sarkar and Saxena, co-creators and executive producers of Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya, shared their thoughts on the show's journey. They said it started with a simple idea: "to tell a story about a school that appears to be failing but is held together by people who continue to show up and try." "The series explores the comedy, absurdity, and everyday challenges of life inside a dysfunctional school while also celebrating the resilience of teachers and students who refuse to give up."