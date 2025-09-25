KBC 17: Turner syndrome warrior Jigna wins ₹7.5 lakh
Jigna Mokaria, a Science and Maths teacher from Porbandar, Gujarat, took the hot seat on Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 and impressed Amitabh Bachchan with her strength and the aura she carries.
Living with Turner syndrome—a genetic condition that affects height—she's faced social bias and serious health issues since childhood but hasn't let that stop her from chasing her dreams.
Jigna's journey from classroom to KBC hot seat
Jigna shared a creative teaching trick on the show by teaching Bachchan a shlok to remember scientific elements, showing just how passionate she is about education.
She won ₹7.5 lakh, which she plans to put toward starting a family through surrogacy—a dream she's determined to achieve despite past health hurdles.
Her story struck a chord with viewers, reminding everyone how powerful real-life journeys can be.