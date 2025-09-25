KBC 17: Turner syndrome warrior Jigna wins ₹7.5 lakh

Jigna's journey from classroom to KBC hot seat

Jigna shared a creative teaching trick on the show by teaching Bachchan a shlok to remember scientific elements, showing just how passionate she is about education.

She won ₹7.5 lakh, which she plans to put toward starting a family through surrogacy—a dream she's determined to achieve despite past health hurdles.

Her story struck a chord with viewers, reminding everyone how powerful real-life journeys can be.