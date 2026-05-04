KC Green says Artisan used 'This is fine' without permission
KC Green, the artist behind the famous "This is fine" comic, has called out AI startup Artisan for using his artwork without permission.
Artisan tweaked the iconic image of a dog in a burning room to advertise its AI tool, swapping in the line '[M]y pipeline is on fire.'
Green described this move as "been stolen like AI steals" and isn't happy about his work being used like this.
Artisan offers talks, artists' rights questioned
Artisan says it respects Green and wants to talk things out directly.
The company already has a reputation for stirring up controversy with its ads favoring AI over humans.
Now, Green is thinking about taking legal action, sharing how frustrating it is to deal with copyright issues instead of focusing on his comics.
This clash also highlights bigger questions about artists' rights as AI keeps changing how creative work gets used online.