'KD' song controversy: CBFC clarifies it doesn't certify digital content

Song was removed from YouTube; multiple legal complaints have been filed

After complaints about "obscene" content, the Hindi version was pulled from YouTube; reports conflict on whether the Kannada version was also taken down (some say it remains available, others say both versions were removed).

The National Human Rights Commission even got involved, AICWA has called for an official ban on the song; the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has directed the CBFC to review the matter and sought removal of the track from platforms. Multiple legal complaints have been filed under various acts.

KD: The Devil stars Dhruva Sarja; the film also features Sanjay Dutt and Nora Fatehi.