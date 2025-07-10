'KD' teaser unveils action-packed drama with Sanjay Dutt, Dhruva Sarja

Shilpa Shetty, Ravichandran also star; Nora Fatehi sings

This pan-Indian film features Shilpa Shetty, Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, and Reeshma Nanaiah alongside the leads. Nora Fatehi joins in with her first Kannada song appearance.

With music by Arjun Janya (who's already dropped singles like Shiva Shiva), KD - The Devil marks Sarja's big return after Martin and adds another major role to Dutt's lineup post Housefull 5.

Dialogues come in five languages—Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam—so there's something here for everyone.