'KD' teaser unveils action-packed drama with Sanjay Dutt, Dhruva Sarja
The teaser for KD - The Devil just dropped, giving us a peek into a gritty world of gangsters set around the 1970s.
Sanjay Dutt and Dhruva Sarja play two fierce rivals—"bonded by blood" but not family—serving up intense action scenes and punchy dialogues that set the tone for an all-out entertainer.
Shilpa Shetty, Ravichandran also star; Nora Fatehi sings
This pan-Indian film features Shilpa Shetty, Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, and Reeshma Nanaiah alongside the leads. Nora Fatehi joins in with her first Kannada song appearance.
With music by Arjun Janya (who's already dropped singles like Shiva Shiva), KD - The Devil marks Sarja's big return after Martin and adds another major role to Dutt's lineup post Housefull 5.
Dialogues come in five languages—Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam—so there's something here for everyone.