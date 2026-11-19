Keerthy Suresh cites father-daughter bond after 'Sathyavan Savithiri' clip
Keerthy Suresh has addressed the viral video from the Sathyavan Savithiri press conference, where Mysskin briefly touched her near her lap while praising her.
Some online speculated she looked uncomfortable, but Keerthy cleared things up, saying there's nothing awkward: she and Mysskin share a "father-daughter bond."
Keerthy Suresh calls discomfort claims ridiculous
On social media, Keerthy called it ridiculous that people assumed she was uneasy.