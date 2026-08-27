Kehlani cancels Camden and D.C. shows after hospitalization, will resume
Entertainment
Kehlani has had to cancel her upcoming shows in Camden and Washington, D.C. after she was hospitalized and shared on Instagram that she was "unable to swallow & in so much pain," and doctors told her performing wasn't safe right now.
While she's heartbroken to disappoint fans, Kehlani promised her world tour will pick back up in Richmond this Saturday.
Kehlani details managing bipolar disorder
Recently, Kehlani opened up about managing bipolar disorder, saying she relies on medication, yoga, nature walks, and prayer to stay grounded.
Kehlani says she has to have a routine supporting her wellness so she can freaking survive.
She is focusing on getting better and returning to the stage soon.