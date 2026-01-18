Keith Urban wants privacy post-divorce, asks dates to sign NDAs
After his split from Nicole Kidman, country star Keith Urban is keeping his dating life extra private—he's reportedly asking women he dates to sign nondisclosure agreements.
He's been linked with guitarist Maggie Baugh and singer-songwriter Karley Scott Collins, both much younger musicians.
Urban's main reason? He wants to protect his daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, and avoid drama as he moves on.
Co-parenting with Kidman & family details
Urban and Kidman finalized their divorce in January 2026 after 19 years together.
Kidman now has primary custody of their daughters, who spend most of the year with her.
The pair have said they want to keep matters amicable—one source reports Urban prepaid all child support in a lump sum.
For context: before Urban, Kidman was married to Tom Cruise and shares two grown kids with him.