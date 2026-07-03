Kelce and Swift to wed June 3 2024, tux speculation
Entertainment
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are getting married on June 3, 2024, and the big question is: what will Kelce wear?
Suit designer Tom Marchitelli, who has made more than 25 suits for Kelce, hinted that his wedding tux could pay tribute to their relationship, possibly drawing inspiration from Kelce's white-tie look at Swift's Eras Tour in London.
Marchitelli suggests Louis Vuitton tux
Marchitelli called the Wembley outfit "the highest form of dressing for a man," but said Kelce might add modern touches like diamond lapel pins or cool patterns.
He also thinks Kelce could go with a classic double-breasted black tux from Louis Vuitton, making it an iconic moment for their big day.