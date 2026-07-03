Kelce and Swift to wed June 3 2024, tux speculation Entertainment Jul 03, 2026

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are getting married on June 3, 2024, and the big question is: what will Kelce wear?

Suit designer Tom Marchitelli, who has made more than 25 suits for Kelce, hinted that his wedding tux could pay tribute to their relationship, possibly drawing inspiration from Kelce's white-tie look at Swift's Eras Tour in London.