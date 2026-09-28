Kelce missed VMAs while winning Chiefs game, liked Swift posts
Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce couldn't be at the 2026 MTV VMAs in Los Angeles (he was busy winning a game in Miami Gardens, Florida), but he still showed love for his wife, Taylor Swift, by liking Billboard's Instagram posts about her.
Kelce, who married Swift this July, showed his support even with a packed schedule.
Swift receives MTV Artist Director honors
Swift became the first-ever recipient of the MTV VMA Artist Director Honors award, with Dakota Johnson presenting and celebrating her impact on music videos over 20 years.
In her speech, Swift thanked fans and MTV for their support.
She also dropped her latest music video "Patient Zero," featuring Johnson and Colin Farrell, adding another milestone to her already impressive list of 60 music videos, 18 of which she directed herself.