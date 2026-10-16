Kelker-Kelly quietly wed Harper in July 2022, revealed after passing
Robert Kelker-Kelly, best known as Bo Brady from Days of Our Lives, quietly married Allison Jean Harper in July 2022, a detail that only came to light after his passing at age 62 on October 3.
The marriage was confirmed by marriage records obtained by Page Six, though Page Six reached out to Allison for comment but did not immediately hear back.
Harper found Kelker-Kelly unresponsive at home
Kelker-Kelly passed away suddenly after feeling chest and arm pain but choosing to rest at home. When Harper returned with aspirin, she found him unresponsive; he was pronounced dead that evening.
Authorities found nothing suspicious.
Alongside Days of Our Lives, Kelker-Kelly also appeared on Another World and General Hospital, leaving behind a memorable TV legacy and personal life marked by three marriages.