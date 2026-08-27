Kemmu and Zinta's 'VIBE' drops Trivedi composed 'Raaton Mein Aana'
Entertainment
Kunal Kemmu and Preity Zinta's new film VIBE just dropped its first song, Raaton Mein Aana.
Sung and composed by Amit Trivedi with lyrics by Kumaar, the track brings a fun, upbeat vibe that hints at the playful energy of the movie.
Kemmu directs 'VIBE' releasing September 18
The teaser shows Kemmu and Sparsh Shrivastava as two regular guys suddenly caught up in a wild mission to save the country, with Zinta guiding them as a confident leader.
Directed by Kemmu and produced by Kemmu and Chirag Nihalani under Drongo Films, VIBE also stars debutant Vanshika Dhir and hits theaters on September 18.