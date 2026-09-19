Kemmu's 'Vibe' earns ₹4.2cr in 2 days, beats previous opening

The story follows regular people thrown into a wild, high-stakes mission with zero training: think spy movie vibes but without the cliches.

Kemmu not only directed but also co-produced the film, which is produced by Kunal Kemmu and Chirag Nihalani under the banner of Drongo Films in association with Amazon MGM Studios, turning his original idea into something fresh for fans of heist comedies.

So it looks like Vibe is striking the right chord.