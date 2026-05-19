Kendall Jenner, Jacob Elordi getting closer after Hawaii trip

Model Kendall Jenner (30) and actor Jacob Elordi (28) are reportedly taking their romance to the next level. A source told Page Six that their recent trip to Hawaii has brought them closer than ever before. "Kendall really didn't expect to be this into him this fast, but Hawaii kind of changed everything," the insider said. "They got super close on that trip, and it definitely made their connection stronger."

Relationship status Jenner is 'really happy' and loves how easy things feel The source added that the reality star is "really happy right now and loves how easy things feel" with the Frankenstein actor. "Her friends and family can see how much she likes him." The insider also revealed that Jenner has particularly enjoyed spending time with her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, while getting to know their partners.

Family bonding 'It's been really fun for her and Kylie...' The sisters were recently seen on a double date with Elordi and Timothee Chalamet in Los Angeles. The insider said, "It's been really fun for her and Kylie being able to hang out with guys who genuinely get along and fit naturally into their lives, because they honestly haven't really had that in a long time." "Jacob's just a really good guy," the source added.

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