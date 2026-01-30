Kendrick Lamar, Bad Bunny, Lady Gaga nominated for Grammy's Album of the Year
The 68th Grammy Awards are coming up on February 1, 2026, in LA—with Kendrick Lamar's GNX, Bad Bunny's Debi Tirar Mas Fotos, and Lady Gaga's Mayhem all in the running for Album of the Year.
None of them have ever won this top prize before.
Trevor Noah is back as host for a sixth time.
Why does this year feel different?
Kendrick leads with the most nominations—his track Luther (with SZA) is up for Record of the Year too.
Bad Bunny could make history if his album wins; it would be the first Spanish-language Album of the Year.
Gaga's also hoping to add to her Grammy haul with Mayhem and its single Abracadabra.
Other big names like Justin Bieber and Tyler, The Creator are also in the mix.
Who else should you watch?
Best New Artist features fresh faces like Addison Rae, Olivia Dean, KATSEYE, The Marias, Leon Thomas, sombr, Alex Warren and Lola Young.
Plus: Grammy voting just got a shakeup—more than 3,800 new members have been admitted (half under 40; most from diverse backgrounds), making things more representative than ever.