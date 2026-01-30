Kendrick Lamar, Bad Bunny, Lady Gaga nominated for Grammy's Album of the Year

Why does this year feel different?

Kendrick leads with the most nominations—his track Luther (with SZA) is up for Record of the Year too.

Bad Bunny could make history if his album wins; it would be the first Spanish-language Album of the Year.

Gaga's also hoping to add to her Grammy haul with Mayhem and its single Abracadabra.

Other big names like Justin Bieber and Tyler, The Creator are also in the mix.