Kendrick Lamar becomes most-awarded rapper in Grammy history
Entertainment
Kendrick Lamar just made Grammy history, officially becoming the most-awarded rapper ever.
At the 68th Annual Grammys on February 1, he picked up his 26th win—moving ahead of Jay-Z and Kanye West.
Big wins this year included Best Rap Album for GNX and Best Rap Song for TV Off.
His speech and hip-hop's Grammy journey
Lamar's speech was all about letting his music do the talking and showing love to hip-hop, his community, and his faith.
This record isn't just about him—it shows how big hip-hop has become at the Grammys, especially with artists like Bad Bunny and K-pop stars also breaking through.