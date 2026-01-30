Kendrick Lamar leads 2026 Grammy nominations: Full list

When and where to watch the Grammys

You can watch the main show live on CBS from 8-11:30pm ET or stream it on Paramount+ (Premium). The Premiere Ceremony kicks off at 3:30pm ET and is free on YouTube and live.GRAMMY.com.

Expect performances from Lady Gaga, ROSE, Tyler, The Creator, Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber and more—including Best New Artist hopefuls like Addison Rae and KATSEYE.

Presenters range from Harry Styles to Charli xcx and Queen Latifah.