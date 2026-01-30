Kendrick Lamar leads 2026 Grammy nominations: Full list
The 68th Grammy Awards are set for Sunday, February 1, 2026 at LA's Crypto.com Arena, spotlighting music released from late August 2024 to August 2025.
Kendrick Lamar tops the nominee list with nine nods, while Lady Gaga, Jack Antonoff, and Cirkut each snagged seven.
When and where to watch the Grammys
You can watch the main show live on CBS from 8-11:30pm ET or stream it on Paramount+ (Premium). The Premiere Ceremony kicks off at 3:30pm ET and is free on YouTube and live.GRAMMY.com.
Expect performances from Lady Gaga, ROSE, Tyler, The Creator, Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber and more—including Best New Artist hopefuls like Addison Rae and KATSEYE.
Presenters range from Harry Styles to Charli xcx and Queen Latifah.