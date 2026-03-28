Netflix unveils 1st look at 'Kennedy': Cast, plot, more
What's the story
Netflix has released the first look at its upcoming drama series, Kennedy, featuring Michael Fassbender as Joseph Kennedy Sr. The eight-episode show is currently being filmed in London and will explore the "intimate lives, loves, rivalries and tragedies that shaped the most iconic dynasty in modern history." It is based on Pulitzer Prize-winning historian Fredrik Logevall's book JFK: Coming of Age in the American Century, 1917-1965.
Plot details
Kennedy traces the family history from the 1930s
The first season of Kennedy will begin in the 1930s and follow the rise of Joe Sr. (Fassbender), his wife Rose Kennedy (Laura Donnelly), and their nine children. The show will delve into the lives of these characters, including rebellious second son John "Jack" Kennedy (Joshuah Melnick), who struggles with living up to his older brother Joe Kennedy Jr.'s (Nick Robinson) reputation. Other family members include Rosemary (Lydia Peckham), Kick (Saura Lightfoot-Leon), and Eunice (Georgina Bitmead).
Twitter Post
See Fassbender as Joseph Kennedy Sr.
Your first behind-the-scenes look at Michael Fassbender as Joe Kennedy Sr. in KENNEDY.— netflix⁷
The new drama series, now in production, explores the
lives, loves, rivalries and tragedies thatshaped the most iconic dynasty in modern history. pic.twitter.com/Xe6cjd4tia (@netflix) March 27, 2026
Historical context
'Kennedy' includes Lindbergh, Arvad, Luce, Cavendish
Kennedy will also feature several prominent historical figures from Joe Sr.'s time as the US Ambassador to the UK. These include aviator Charles Lindbergh (Wyatt Russell), journalist Inga Arvad (Hera Hilmar), writer Clare Boothe Luce (Caitlin FitzGerald), and British aristocrat Billy Cavendish (Louis Landau). The series promises an epic scope with its inclusion of these luminaries in American history.
Casting highlights
Imogen Poots cast as Swanson
Imogen Poots will play silent movie star Gloria Swanson, who had a passionate affair with Joe Kennedy Sr. The series is executive produced by Sam Shaw, who said in a statement, "The story of the Kennedys is the closest we have to American mythology, somewhere between Shakespeare and 'The Bold and the Beautiful.'" No release date has been announced yet.