Netflix unveils 1st look at 'Kennedy': Cast, plot, more

Netflix has released the first look at its upcoming drama series, Kennedy, featuring Michael Fassbender as Joseph Kennedy Sr. The eight-episode show is currently being filmed in London and will explore the "intimate lives, loves, rivalries and tragedies that shaped the most iconic dynasty in modern history." It is based on Pulitzer Prize-winning historian Fredrik Logevall's book JFK: Coming of Age in the American Century, 1917-1965.

Plot details Kennedy traces the family history from the 1930s The first season of Kennedy will begin in the 1930s and follow the rise of Joe Sr. (Fassbender), his wife Rose Kennedy (Laura Donnelly), and their nine children. The show will delve into the lives of these characters, including rebellious second son John "Jack" Kennedy (Joshuah Melnick), who struggles with living up to his older brother Joe Kennedy Jr.'s (Nick Robinson) reputation. Other family members include Rosemary (Lydia Peckham), Kick (Saura Lightfoot-Leon), and Eunice (Georgina Bitmead).

Twitter Post See Fassbender as Joseph Kennedy Sr. Your first behind-the-scenes look at Michael Fassbender as Joe Kennedy Sr. in KENNEDY.



The new drama series, now in production, explores the lives, loves, rivalries and tragedies that shaped the most iconic dynasty in modern history. pic.twitter.com/Xe6cjd4tia — netflix⁷ (@netflix) March 27, 2026

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Historical context 'Kennedy' includes Lindbergh, Arvad, Luce, Cavendish Kennedy will also feature several prominent historical figures from Joe Sr.'s time as the US Ambassador to the UK. These include aviator Charles Lindbergh (Wyatt Russell), journalist Inga Arvad (Hera Hilmar), writer Clare Boothe Luce (Caitlin FitzGerald), and British aristocrat Billy Cavendish (Louis Landau). The series promises an epic scope with its inclusion of these luminaries in American history.

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