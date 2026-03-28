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Home / News / Entertainment News / Netflix unveils 1st look at 'Kennedy': Cast, plot, more
Netflix unveils 1st look at 'Kennedy': Cast, plot, more
'Kennedy' is currently being filmed

Netflix unveils 1st look at 'Kennedy': Cast, plot, more

By Apoorva Rastogi
Mar 28, 2026
01:27 pm
What's the story

Netflix has released the first look at its upcoming drama series, Kennedy, featuring Michael Fassbender as Joseph Kennedy Sr. The eight-episode show is currently being filmed in London and will explore the "intimate lives, loves, rivalries and tragedies that shaped the most iconic dynasty in modern history." It is based on Pulitzer Prize-winning historian Fredrik Logevall's book JFK: Coming of Age in the American Century, 1917-1965.

Plot details

Kennedy traces the family history from the 1930s

The first season of Kennedy will begin in the 1930s and follow the rise of Joe Sr. (Fassbender), his wife Rose Kennedy (Laura Donnelly), and their nine children. The show will delve into the lives of these characters, including rebellious second son John "Jack" Kennedy (Joshuah Melnick), who struggles with living up to his older brother Joe Kennedy Jr.'s (Nick Robinson) reputation. Other family members include Rosemary (Lydia Peckham), Kick (Saura Lightfoot-Leon), and Eunice (Georgina Bitmead).

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See Fassbender as Joseph Kennedy Sr.

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Historical context

'Kennedy' includes Lindbergh, Arvad, Luce, Cavendish

Kennedy will also feature several prominent historical figures from Joe Sr.'s time as the US Ambassador to the UK. These include aviator Charles Lindbergh (Wyatt Russell), journalist Inga Arvad (Hera Hilmar), writer Clare Boothe Luce (Caitlin FitzGerald), and British aristocrat Billy Cavendish (Louis Landau). The series promises an epic scope with its inclusion of these luminaries in American history.

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Casting highlights

Imogen Poots cast as Swanson

Imogen Poots will play silent movie star Gloria Swanson, who had a passionate affair with Joe Kennedy Sr. The series is executive produced by Sam Shaw, who said in a statement, "The story of the Kennedys is the closest we have to American mythology, somewhere between Shakespeare and 'The Bold and the Beautiful.'" No release date has been announced yet.

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