Trump's spat with Congresswoman forces shutdown of Kennedy Center
What's the story
The John F. Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, will shut down for renovations following a chaotic phone call between President Donald Trump and Representative Joyce Beatty. The call involved Trump berating Beatty over her lawsuit that has prevented his name from being added to the building's inscription, reported CNN. The board of trustees voted almost unanimously to close the center after this heated exchange on Tuesday (local time).
Tense exchange
Beatty says Trump 'threw a tantrum'
During the call, Trump reportedly screamed at Beatty, blaming her for getting the courts involved and leading to the downfall of the performing arts center.
In response, Beatty told Trump he had put the Kennedy Center into deep debt.
Later, she told CNN that Trump "threw a tantrum" on the call and made things "personal" with her because she won in court earlier that day.
Legal dispute
Legal battle over inscription proposal
The legal dispute between Trump and Beatty centers around a proposal to add an inscription thanking the president for renovating and restoring the Kennedy Center.
US District Judge Christopher R. Cooper ruled that this proposal "bucks a federal court order and a statute Congress enacted."
In response, Trump threatened to hold Beatty "personally responsible" if the ceiling fell in at the Kennedy Center and hurt someone.
Court order
Board to shut down center after securing ruling
Before shutting down the center, the board will need to secure a ruling reversing Cooper's previous court order requiring that the institution stay open while Beatty's lawsuit proceeds.
The Justice Department is expected to file that request by Friday.
Meanwhile, Trump hinted that if his name isn't eventually on the building, renovations won't happen.
He also revealed that he has deposited $17 million into the Kennedy Center's account "to keep it afloat" in the meantime.
Judicial criticism
Trump takes aim at judge Cooper
During the phone call, Trump also took aim at Cooper, an appointee of Barack Obama.
Earlier, he had criticized the judge on social media.
"A very hostile and conflicted Judge (What else is new?) seems like he won't let that happen, in which case, unfortunately, the Building is destined to doom," he said on Truth Social.