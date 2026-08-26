Kennedy Center faces $23 million deficit after adding Trump's name
The Kennedy Center is struggling financially after adding Donald Trump's name to its title last December.
Ticket sales and donations have dropped sharply, leaving the center with a projected $23 million deficit this year.
Arts management professor Andrew Taylor called the downturn "a nosedive," as fewer artists are participating and donors are backing out.
Kennedy Center revenue could miss $100 million
Despite efforts to cut costs, revenue could fall nearly $100 million short of goals.
The Trump administration says it is securing $258 million in congressional funding and new donors, but warns that without major renovations, the building might even face demolition, possibly being replaced by an outdoor amphitheater.
For now, the Kennedy Center's future is uncertain as leaders work toward a balanced budget by 2027.