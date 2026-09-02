Kennedy Center removes Shapiro's 24-foot 'Blue' sculpture amid Trump plans
Entertainment
The Kennedy Center just took down its giant 24-foot stick-figure sculpture, Blue, created by Joel Shapiro as a nod to his Peace Corps days in India.
The move was requested by The Joel Shapiro and Ellen Phelan Foundation and comes while the venue faces heated debates over President Donald Trump's proposed renovations.
Trump plans include demolition threats
Blue wasn't just a random piece. It symbolized possibility and had been part of the Kennedy Center since 2019.
A curator said it was "targeted early on" in Trump's renovation plans, which include threats to demolish the building if his ideas aren't approved.
Trump's push for modernization has sparked legal battles and criticism from those worried about losing the center's cultural legacy.