'Kennedy' trailer: Rahul Bhat's hitman gets sleepless nights, violent past
Anurag Kashyap's new film Kennedy just released its trailer, and it's got serious dark-thriller vibes.
Rahul Bhat stars as Uday Shetty, a cabbie who moonlights as a hitman, while Sunny Leone brings her own edge to the story.
The trailer dives into Shetty's haunted nights and violent past, setting up a moody ride.
'I have killed so many people...'
Right from the start, Bhat's character admits he's lost track of his kill count—pretty wild.
The visuals swing between sleepless nights and tense action scenes, with Leone adding some spark to the suspense.
Teaser lines such as "My name is Uday Shetty. In the last six years, I have killed so many people that I have lost count of them." keep things mysterious.
Film's festival run and release date
Kennedy wowed audiences at Cannes with a standing ovation and also did well at Mami and Mitti festivals.
It hits ZEE5 on February 20, 2026, featuring Mohit Takalkar, Abhilash Thapliyal, Megha Burman, and Karishma Modi too.
ZEE5 describes it as: "System ne Kennedy ko ek hathiyaar banaya tha, par yeh woh hathiyaar hai, jo system se nahin apni marzi se chalta hai. "—hinting he plays by his own rules.