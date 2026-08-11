Keough, 70, has neck burns after final tongue cancer radiation
Jeana Keough, known from The Real Housewives of Orange County, is dealing with some rough side effects after finishing her final radiation treatment for tongue cancer.
At 70, she's just wrapped up her last radiation session and is now recovering at home, but painful burns from the radiation have spread to her neck.
Her daughter Kara shared this update on August 5 through their family's GoFundMe.
Keough relying on feeding tube
Kara says the hardest part is still ahead as the side effects from chemo and radiation peak in the coming weeks.
Eating and swallowing are really tough for Jeana right now, so she's relying on a feeding tube but recently managed to sip water, a small but important win.
The family is asking for prayers and support, and Kara and her brother Shane describe their mom as "impossibly optimistic" even with all these challenges.