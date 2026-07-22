Keough's tongue cancer treatment paused after DVT and infection
Entertainment
Jeana Keough, known from * The Real Housewives of Orange County*, has hit a tough patch in her fight against tongue cancer.
Doctors had to pause her chemotherapy and radiation because she developed deep vein thrombosis, or DVT, and an infection.
She hasn't been able to eat a meal for two weeks, and plans for a feeding tube are on hold until things improve.
Keough's daughter posts Instagram GoFundMe plea
Jeana's daughter Kara shared updates on Instagram, saying the family is staying hopeful even with these challenges.
They're leaning on their Southern California community and asking for prayers and donations through GoFundMe.
Kara says her mom is determined to beat this, saying, "I think she'll get cancer to bend to her will."