Kerala actress assault case: Pradeep and Saleem challenge convictions Entertainment Dec 19, 2025

Pradeep and Saleem H, convicted in the 2017 Kerala actress assault case, have appealed their 20-year prison sentences.

The Kerala High Court admitted their appeals on December 19, 2025, and will take up the case again on February 4, 2026.

Both have also sought suspension of their sentences during the pendency of their appeals.