Kerala actress assault case: Pradeep and Saleem challenge convictions
Pradeep and Saleem H, convicted in the 2017 Kerala actress assault case, have appealed their 20-year prison sentences.
The Kerala High Court admitted their appeals on December 19, 2025, and will take up the case again on February 4, 2026.
Both have also sought suspension of their sentences during the pendency of their appeals.
How we got here
Back in February 2017, the assault inside the actress' car shocked Kerala.
Last week, Pradeep, Saleem, and four others—including Sunil NS (aka Pulsar Suni)—were handed 20-year sentences for gang rape by the Ernakulam court.
Meanwhile, four other accused, including actor Dileep, were acquitted earlier this month as part of the same trial.