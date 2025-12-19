Will's powers to take center stage in 'Stranger Things's finale Entertainment Dec 19, 2025

Stranger Things fans, get ready—Season 5 Volume 2's teaser hints that Will Byers's new powers could be the key to defeating Vecna.

After a Demogorgon attack, Joyce Byers, in her own funny way, suggests they use Will's hive mind connection against Vecna, though the group isn't sure what he can really do yet.

It sets up an exciting focus on Will as the series heads into its final episodes.