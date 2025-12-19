Next Article
Will's powers to take center stage in 'Stranger Things's finale
Entertainment
Stranger Things fans, get ready—Season 5 Volume 2's teaser hints that Will Byers's new powers could be the key to defeating Vecna.
After a Demogorgon attack, Joyce Byers, in her own funny way, suggests they use Will's hive mind connection against Vecna, though the group isn't sure what he can really do yet.
It sets up an exciting focus on Will as the series heads into its final episodes.
Release dates and returning cast
Four new episodes are already streaming on Netflix, and Volume 2 drops three more on December 25, with the grand finale arriving December 31.
The main cast—including David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, and Millie Bobby Brown—is back as everything shifts toward exploring Will's growing abilities.